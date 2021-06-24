Potato and rice protein shakes may be a viable vegan alternative to whey protein shakes

A study from the Centre for Nutraceuticals at the University of Westminster found that plant-based protein shakes may be potential viable alternatives to milk-based whey protein shakes, particularly in people with need of careful monitoring of glucose levels.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, is the first to show potato and rice proteins can be just as effective at managing your appetite and can help better manage blood glucose levels and reduce spikes in insulin compared to whey protein.

During the study the blood metabolic response of participants was measured after drinking potato, rice and whey protein shakes. Appetite was also monitored in the following three hours to understand how these drinks may affect the participants' hunger and their desire to eat.

The research observed that vegan protein shakes led to a lower rise in blood insulin compared to whey, while potato protein prevented any rise in insulin. This may explain the better blood glucose control following consumption of the plant-based protein and poses the question of whether vegan protein shakes are more suitable for individuals who need to need control their blood glucose levels such as diabetic and obese individuals.

Interestingly, release of the key appetite regulating hormone GLP-1 was greater after drinking the whey protein shake. However, the greater GLP-1 response did not translate to an increased feeling of fullness as there were no differences observed in appetite perception between the three different protein shakes.

Consumer trends in protein intake are on the rise with milk protein derivatives such as whey extensively used in consumer products such as protein shakes, fortified food and beverage products.

There are alternative protein products available for vegetarians and vegans such as soy, rice, wheat and pea proteins but there is a relative lack of evidence on their health benefits in comparison to milk proteins. Potato protein is a novel plant-based protein product that is obtained from the waste material from potato starch production and is a sustainable economic protein source. This study provides the first evidence to suggest that it may be an alternative to whey protein sources.

Professor M Gulrez Zariwala, corresponding author and Director of the Centre for Nutraceuticals at the University of Westminster, said: "Global concerns on sustainability have led to consumer shifts towards ethical eating and a change in dietary habits with increased adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets.

"However, research in this area is still lacking and it would be interesting to clarify whether proteins from plant sources can provide identical metabolic health benefits as those with traditional sources such as milk.

"Our results shed new light in this area and improves our understanding of how plant source proteins can be a more sustainable yet nutritionally beneficial food source. We plan to conduct follow-up studies further research this exciting area."

###

Notes to editors:

The full study was published in the journal Nutrients (https:/ / www. mdpi. com/ 2072-6643/ 13/ 7/ 2157 )

) For more info head to the Centre for Nutraceuticals website

For further information please contact: University of Westminster Press Office E: press@westminster.ac.uk

About the Centre for Nutraceuticals

The Centre for Nutraceuticals is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the area of nutraceuticals, supplements, and functional foods. The Centre will act as a catalyst for improving health and wellbeing guided by research and innovation. The Centre seeks to be a globally recognised source of scientifically validated knowledge to better inform governments, regulatory bodies, the industry and consumers.

It launches from a springboard of established international partnerships, with past and current engagements with national governments and sector leading corporate organisations.

The core expertise of the Centre is unique and distinctive. The focus areas including supplementation and functional foods transcend disciplines that range from nutrition and public health, physiology and metabolism, and formulation science and nanotechnology.

The Centre will focus on the following activities:

Collaborative, contract research and consultancy projects (product development, analysis and validation services, and clinical testing via human intervention studies)

Subject relevant training (B2B and B2C) and CPD-certified lectures, workshops and events

Knowledge dissemination via publications, conferences and public engagements

You can keep up to date with our latest news by following the Centre for Nutraceuticals on Twitter and Instagram.

About the University of Westminster

The University of Westminster offers a vibrant learning environment attracting more than 19,000 students from over 160 nations and we continue to invest in our future with new developments, research projects and new ideas. The University ranked 4th in the UK and 32nd in the world for 'International Outlook', according to the Times Higher Education Young University Ranking in 2021.

Established as London's first polytechnic in 1838, we have, from our earliest days, opened our doors to provide educational opportunities to people regardless of their background and supported them on their journey to develop their skills, knowledge and expertise.

We offer highly attractive practice-based courses which are independently rated as excellent, many with international recognition. Our distinguished 175-year history has meant we lead the way in many areas of research, particularly Politics, Media, Art and Design, Architecture and Biomedical Sciences, and our position in the city of London allows us to continue to build on our close connections with leading figures and organisations in these areas as well as in the worlds of business, information technology, politics and law. Our commitment to educating graduates for the needs of professional life attracts high quality students from within the UK and around the globe.

Global engagement, employability and sustainability are key elements in the University of Westminster's vision for the future and we strive to ensure the very highest standards are met and maintained.