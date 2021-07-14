Behavioral health integration helps practices address patients' socioeconomic needs

Lessons from Primary Care and Behavioral Health Integration Should Inform Health Care Practices to Identify and Address Patients' Social, Economic Needs

Although interest is accelerating around addressing patients' social and economic needs, effective and sustainable strategies for integrating social care practices into health care delivery have not yet been identified. This paper synthesizes learnings from primary care and behavioral health care integration and translates them into organizing principles with the goal of advancing social care integration practices to improve the health of patients and communities.

Applying Lessons From Behavioral Health Integration to Social Care Integration in Primary Care Theresa J. Hoeft, PhD, et al Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle https:/ / www. annfammed. org/ content/ 19/ 4/ 356

