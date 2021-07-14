Mitotic Catastrophe Database (MCDB) is a proprietary, standard, and comprehensive database for Mitotic catastrophe (MC) related data facilitating the exploration of MC for all researchers in the fields of medicinal chemistry, molecular biology, bioinformatics and oncology.

MC is a form of programmed cell death induced by mitotic process disorders, which is important in tumor prevention, development, and drug resistance. As availability of MC data underpins tumor-related biomedical and clinical studies, the development of a professional and comprehensive database to curate MC-related data is a matter of increasing priority.

MCDB consists of 1214 genes/proteins and 5014 compounds collected and organized from more than 8000 research articles. MCDB defines the confidence level, classification criteria, and uniform naming rules for MC-related data, which greatly improves data reliability and retrievability. MCDB also develops protein sequence alignment and target prediction functions. The former can be used to predict new potential MC-related genes and proteins, and the latter can facilitate the identification of potential target proteins of unknown MC-related compounds.

###

MCDB is available at http://www. combio-lezhang. online/ MCDB/ index_html/ .

Article reference: Le Zhang, Lei Zhang, Yue Guo, Ming Xiao, Lu Feng, Chengcan Yang, Guan Wang, Liang Ouyang, MCDB: A comprehensive curated mitotic catastrophe database for retrieval, protein sequence alignment, and target prediction, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, 2021, ISSN 2211-3835, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 05. 032

Keywords: Mitotic catastrophe; Database; Protein sequence analysis; Target prediction; Data mining

