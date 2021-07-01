Evidence based recommendations to support physical exercise for adults with obesity

Exercise training can help support management of overweight and obesity in adults, and can contribute to health benefits beyond "scale victories". The supplement published today in Obesity Reviews, based on the work of an expert group convened under the auspices of the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), provides scientific evidence on health and wellbeing benefits of exercise training for people living with overweight and obesity. Supplement highlights include a summary of key recommendations; additional developed materials provide infographic tools for health care practitioners (HCPs) and people who are overweight or living with obesity, and a written interview with the senior scientist who coordinated development of these important new physical activity recommendations, Professor Jean-Michel Oppert.
Contact: Professor Jean-Michel Oppert, Department of Nutrition, Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, Sorbonne University, Paris, France jean-michel.oppert@aphp.fr