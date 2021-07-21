David Williams named 2021 recipient of the IADR Gold Medal Award

Alexandria, Va., USA - The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) announced David Williams, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, UK, as the 2021 recipient of the IADR Gold Medal Award. Williams was recognized during the Opening Ceremonies of the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.

Williams is a Professor of Global Oral Health at Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, UK. He is currently Co-Chair of the FDI World Dental Federation Vision 2030 Working Group, a member of the Advocacy Task Team, a member of the Oral Health Observatory Task Team and Chair of the Science Committee of the FDI. He is joint Chair of the project team, comprised of 23 international experts, that has developed the Standard Set of Adult Oral Health Outcome Measures. Since June 2020 he has been a member of the Expert Advisory Group of the Global Self-Care Federation, which represents associations and manufacturers in the self-care industry and is committed to promoting sustainable growth and better global health outcomes for all.

Williams' principal research focus is on the causes and consequences of the oral health inequalities that exist both within and between countries. This led to the establishment of the International Association for Dental Research - Global Oral Health Inequalities Research Agenda® (IADR-GOHIRA®) initiative which set priorities for research that can lead to a reduction in oral health inequalities.

Williams served as the 86th president of the IADR (2009-10), president of the IADR British Division (2002-04) and president of the IADR Pan European Region (2004-05). He was a founding member and served as president of the IADR Global Oral Health Inequalities Research Network. He also served as president of the IADR Experimental Pathology Group (now the IADR Oral Medicine & Pathology Scientific Group) and on various IADR Committees. Williams won the IADR Oral Medicine and Pathology Research Award in 1996.

On receiving the award, Professor David Williams from Queen Mary University of London said: "I'm both humbled and honored to receive the IADR Gold Medal, the more so when I see the names of previous recipients. This is illustrious company by any measure. The award recognizes efforts over the past decade to raise awareness of the global burden of oral disease and the oral health inequalities that exist. This has not been a solo effort, but reflects the work of a community of outstanding colleagues. It has been a real privilege to have collaborated with many of them."

"It is particularly rewarding to see the historic Resolution on oral health passed by the World Health Assembly in May this year. The Resolution urges Member States to address key risk factors of oral diseases shared with other noncommunicable diseases and to enhance the capacities of oral health professionals. It also recommends a shift from the traditional curative approach towards a preventive approach."

The IADR Gold Medal is the highest recognition bestowed by the IADR. The IADR Gold Medal is presented to an individual who is a previous recipient of an IADR Distinguished Scientist Award (in any one of the current 17 categories) who has then built on their original scientific accomplishments to more broadly impact science, health research, or population health through expansion of their scientific field of inquiry into other disciplines or through higher administrative positions in academia, government, non-profit or private industry, or some combination thereof.

###

View a PDF of this press release.

International Association for Dental Research