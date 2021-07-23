High school student presents on oral-health impact profile 5: analyzing a private practice adult population's distribution

Alexandria, Va., USA - Hiba Nasir, Wayzata High School, Plymouth, Minn., presented the poster "Oral-Health Impact Profile 5: Analyzing A Private Practice Adult Population's Distribution" at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.

Nasir, a high school student, along with Sheila Riggs, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA, performed an observational study to understand the distribution of the Oral-Health Impact Profile (OHIP5) scores in a general adult population that seeks care in a private, suburban dental clinic. Participants were adult patients seeking care in a clinic who were administered the OHIP5 survey upon arrival. This survey was filled out as a paper copy and additionally included demographic questions (race, ethnicity, gender and age) for additional analysis.

A chi-square test for homogeneity was performed and determined that there was not a difference between the score distributions between females and males. Understanding the distribution of OHIP5 scores between men and women of an adult population seeking care in a private, suburban dental clinic allows for dental practitioners to further improve the care that they provide and allows for them to enhance their treatment plans.

