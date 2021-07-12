Oncotarget: LAPAS1 is required for S phase progression and cell proliferation

They identify LAPAS1 as a novel E2F-regulated lncRNA that has a potential role in human cancer and regulates cell-cycle progression and cell proliferation

Oncotarget published "A novel E2F1-regulated lncRNA, LAPAS1, is required for S phase progression and cell proliferation" which reported that long non-coding RNAs are major regulators of many cellular processes, including cell cycle progression and cell proliferation.

Inhibition of LAPAS1 expression increases the percentage of S phase cells, and its silencing in synchronized cells delays their progression through S phase.

In agreement with its suggested role in cell cycle progression, prolonged inhibition of LAPAS1 attenuates proliferation of human cancer cells.

Importantly, knockdown of SPNS2 rescues the effect of LAPAS1 silencing on cell cycle and cell proliferation.

Summarily, they identify LAPAS1 as a novel E2F-regulated lncRNA that has a potential role in human cancer and regulates cell-cycle progression and cell proliferation, at least in part, via regulation of SPNS2.

Dr. Doron Ginsberg from The Bar-Ilan University said, "The human genome expresses many thousands of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs), which are transcripts longer than 200 bases that lack a significant open reading frame."

Increasing evidence indicates that lncRNAs are key regulators of important biological processes including cell cycle progression, cell proliferation and apoptosis.

Specifically, some lncRNAs function in regulation of cell cycle progression via modulation of critical cell cycle players, such as the cyclins, CDKs, CDK inhibitors, pRB, and p53.

Transcription factors that regulate mRNA transcription were shown to also regulate lncRNAs expression.

Inhibition of LAPAS1 expression delays progression of cells through S phase and inhibits proliferation of human cancer cells.

Thus, the authors identify LAPAS1 as a new E2F-regulated lncRNA that has a potential role in human cancer and regulates cell proliferation and cell-cycle progression, at least in part, via regulation of SPNS2.

The Ginsberg Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Output, "this study reports the identification of a novel lncRNA that affects cell cycle progression and cell proliferation and may affect cancer progression. Its initial characterization shows that it is transcriptionally regulated by E2F and it exerts its activity, at least in part, by regulating SPNS2."

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ oncotarget. 27962

Full text - https:/ / www. oncotarget. com/ article/ 27962/ text/

Correspondence to - Doron Ginsberg - doron.ginsberg@biu.ac.il

Keywords - lncRNA, E2F, cell cycle, cell proliferation

