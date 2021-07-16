News Release 

Exploring gap between excess mortality, COVID-19 deaths in 67 countries

What The Study Did: National health care systems have different capacities to correctly identify people who died of COVID-19. Researchers in this study analyzed the gap between excess mortality and  COVID-19 confirmed mortality in 67 countries to determine the extent to which official data on COVID-19 deaths might be considered reliable.

Authors: Davide Golinelli, M.D.,  Alma Mater Studiorum-University of Bologna in Italy, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.17359)

