Evaluation of messenger RNA from COVID-19 vaccines in human milk

What The Study Did: COVID-19 vaccine-associated messenger RNA (mRNA) wasn't detected in 13 human milk samples collected after vaccination from seven breastfeeding mothers.

Authors: Stephanie L. Gaw, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.1929)

