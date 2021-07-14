Effect of physician-delivered COVID-19 public health messages on adults' knowledge, beliefs, practices related to COVID-19

What The Study Did: In this randomized clinical trial, a physician messaging campaign was effective in increasing COVID-19 knowledge, information-seeking and self-reported protective behaviors among diverse groups.
Authors: Esther Duflo, Ph.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.17115)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
