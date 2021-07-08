News Release 

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in patients undergoing cancer treatment

JAMA Oncology

JAMA Network

Research News

What The Study Did: The SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine appeared to be safe and achieve satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer. While there was a lag in antibody production compared with the rate in the noncancer control group, seroconversion occurred in most patients after the second dose.

Authors: Irit Ben-Aharon, M.D., Ph.D., of the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.2675)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.2675?guestAccessKey=a006b52c-6abf-414d-b0b9-b57946450d20&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=070821

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.