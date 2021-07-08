Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in patients undergoing cancer treatment

What The Study Did: The SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine appeared to be safe and achieve satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer. While there was a lag in antibody production compared with the rate in the noncancer control group, seroconversion occurred in most patients after the second dose.

Authors: Irit Ben-Aharon, M.D., Ph.D., of the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, is the corresponding author.

