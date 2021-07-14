Symptoms of depression, anxiety among women experiencing homelessness/unstable housing during pandemic

What The Study Did: About half the women experiencing homelessness and unstable housing who were surveyed experienced symptoms of depression or anxiety or both during the pandemic and, in addition to unmet subsistence needs and social isolation, these symptoms were associated with increased challenges accessing non-COVID-19 care and managing symptoms for chronic medical conditions.

Authors: Elise D. Riley, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

