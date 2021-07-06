Seroprevalence, risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in health care workers in Italy early in pandemic

What The Study Did: This study in the Lombardy region of Italy examined the association of different health care professional categories and operational units, including in-hospital wards and outpatient facilities, with the seroprevalence of positive IgG antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2 and the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Authors: Piero Poletti, Ph.D., of the Bruno Kessler Foundation in Trento, Italy, and Marcello Tirani, M.D., Directorate General for Health, Lombardy region, in Milan, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.15699)

