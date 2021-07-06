JNCCN study recommends improvements for cancer care at network sites

A 27-question survey of Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) members, including many NCI-designated centers, identified several opportunities to improve coordination of care between main centers and their satellite locations

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [July 6, 2021] -- New research in the June 2021 issue of JNCCN--Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network assesses the quality of cancer care delivered through extended sites coordinated by some of the country's largest cancer centers. The study was developed to implement strategies for disseminating discoveries and expanding access to the highest quality cancer care as part of AACI's Network Care Initiative, established by former AACI President Stanton L. Gerson, MD, Director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. Results were calculated based on responses to a mixed-methods survey answered by 69 cancer centers between September 2017 and December 2018, at which time 56 reported at least one network practice site.

Just over half indicated that network sites had full access to the main centers' electronic medical records (EMRs), and even fewer main centers had complete access to records throughout their network sites.

"Our findings demonstrate the need to improve network site alignment, particularly in patient navigators, care paths, and clinical trial access," said Dr. Gerson, the study's lead researcher and interim dean of the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. "Most federal cancer center reviews do not assess the total population of cancer patients served by major cancer centers and their affiliated sites. These data suggest that a very sizable portion of new cancer cases are cared for by these centers and their networks. Greater cancer center/network coordination could ultimately lead to improved access to clinical trials for the underrepresented communities many of these network sites serve."

According to the survey results, some key opportunities to improve coordination of care include:

Implementing integrated EMRs across networks;

Reviewing best clinical care practices, with more rigorous use of care paths and coordination of diagnosis and treatment planning across sites;

Greater attention and support for cancer clinical trials across network sites; and

Improved physician oversight of clinical and research expectations, hiring, review and other links with cancer center main campus sites.

"Many studies show that consistency through care plans and guidelines improves patient outcomes, clinical response, and survival. More proactive approaches, including care paths, tumor boards across networks, and recognition of the value of placing disease experts at network sites, will improve the standardization of care across sites," Dr. Gerson added.

"Disparities in cancer care outcomes, most significantly patient survival, have been shown between NCI-designated cancer centers and community hospitals, where two-thirds of cancer patients are cared for in the U.S." commented Lawrence N. Shulman, MD, Deputy Director for Clinical Services at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, who was not involved in this research. "Rural cancer programs often have limited cancer physicians representing all relevant specialties and urban safety-net hospitals often have limited financial resources to support high-quality cancer programs. Partnerships between academic cancer centers and community and safety-net hospitals have the potential to improve outcomes for a broader spectrum of cancer patients in the U.S. One might consider support of these cancer programs an obligation of academic cancer centers. This study outlines some potential mechanisms of support."

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began well after this survey closed, and the growing call for increasing diversity in clinical trials, is also driving the need to better integrate network sites as a tool for delivering quality care to underserved populations. On June 7, NCCN presented a webinar on "Utilization of Network Satellite Locations" as part of a series on COVID-19 and Cancer Center Operations. Dr. Shulman was one of the panelists, along with other members of the NCCN Best Practices Committee. That video is available at: NCCN.org/covid-19.

To read the entire study, visit JNCCN.org. Complimentary access to "Status of Cancer Care at Network Sites of the Nation's Academic Cancer Centers" is available until September 10, 2021.

About JNCCN--Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

More than 25,000 oncologists and other cancer care professionals across the United States read JNCCN--Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. This peer-reviewed, indexed medical journal provides the latest information about innovation in translational medicine, and scientific studies related to oncology health services research, including quality care and value, bioethics, comparative and cost effectiveness, public policy, and interventional research on supportive care and survivorship. JNCCN features updates on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), review articles elaborating on guidelines recommendations, health services research, and case reports highlighting molecular insights in patient care. JNCCN is published by Harborside. Visit JNCCN.org. To inquire if you are eligible for a FREE subscription to JNCCN, visit NCCN.org/jnccn/subscribe. Follow JNCCN on Twitter @JNCCN.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.