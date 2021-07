New iguanodon-like dinosaur identified from jawbone fossil from Spain was likely a 6-8m long herbivore, closely related to species found in modern-day China and Niger.

###

Article Title: A new Styracosternan hadrosauroid (Dinosauria: Ornithischia) from the Early Cretaceous of Portell, Spain

Funding: The authors received no specific funding for this work.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.