IMAGE: Measuring latent scientific trust in the mass public.
A: Latent scientific trust as measured by factor analysis. B: Distribution of latent scientific trust by race.
Credit: Kazemian et al, 2021, PLOS ONE (CC-BY 4.0)
Trust in science - but not trust in politicians or the media - significantly raises support across US racial groups for COVID-19 social distancing.
Article Title: The role of race and scientific trust on support for COVID-19 social distancing measures in the United States
Funding: The authors received no specific funding for this work.
Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.
Article URL:
https:/
/ journals. plos. org/ plosone/ article?id= 10. 1371/ journal. pone. 0254127
