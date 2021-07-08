A summary of myocarditis cases following COVID-19

Myocarditis-or inflammation around the heart--has been reported in some patients with COVID-19. After searching the medical literature, researchers have now summarized the results of 41 studies describing myocarditis in 42 patients with COVID-19.

The analysis, which is published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, notes that the median age of patients with myocarditis following COVID-19 infection was 43.4 years, with 71.4% of patients being male.

Fever was the most prevalent symptom, seen in 57% of patients. Hypertension was the most pervasive comorbidity. Markers of cardiac health were altered in most patients, and cardiac imaging tests showed evidence of injury.

Antivirals and corticosteroids were the most frequently used medications. Among the 42 patients, 67% recovered and eight died.

"Myocarditis is becoming a more prevalent complication in COVID-19 disease as more studies are being published. Due to the risk of a sudden worsening of patients' conditions, knowledge of this cardiac complication of COVID-19 disease is crucial for healthcare professionals," said lead author Sawai Singh Rathore, MBBS, of Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, in India.

