How experiencing diverse emotions impacts students

Experiencing a variety of positive emotions--or emodiversity--may benefit high school students, according to a study published in the British Journal of Educational Psychology.

Positive emodiversity was associated with greater engagement (which has cognitive, behavioral, and emotional components) and academic achievement.

The diversity of negative emotions, such as experiencing anxiety and frustration, did not seem to provide any motivational benefits.

"Students with greater positive emodiversity have a more diverse emotional life, which perhaps helps them respond and adapt specifically to various school situations," said corresponding author Cherry Eron Frondozo, of The Education University of Hong Kong.

