Heart-related test results may indicate risk of death in patients with COVID-19

New research published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation identifies cardiovascular test results that might help to identify patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who face an especially high risk of dying.

Out of 1,401 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 admitted to seven Italian centers, 226 (16.1%) underwent transthoracic echocardiography within 48 hours of admission. In-hospital death occurred in 68 patients (30.1%). Low left ventricular ejection fraction, low tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion, and acute respiratory distress syndrome were independently associated with in-hospital mortality.

"Clinical and echocardiographic parameters of disease severity might help to determine which patients with COVID-19 are at higher risk for in-hospital mortality," said lead author Angelo Silverio, MD, of the University of Salerno, in Italy.

