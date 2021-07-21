Scientists identify protein markers related to the most common form of leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common leukemia in the Western world. New research published in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology reveals that certain protein markers may indicate which patients have stable forms of CLL and which have more aggressive types.

Identifying these proteins may not only help determine patients' prognoses but also point to potential therapeutic targets for investigators who are searching for new CLL treatments.

"The results offer a meaningful biological approach into the protein composition of CLL cells at an early stage of the disease, when the clinical characteristics of patients are similar and the course of the disease is difficult to predict. Our results showed that the protein profile can however predict how the disease will further evolve," said lead author Cristina Bagacean, PhD, of CHU de Brest, in France. "This approach could identify putative therapeutic targets in order to prevent CLL progression."

