News Release

Borneo forest patches adjacent to palm oil plantations may be key refuges for species including Asian water monitor lizards

Peer-Reviewed Publication

PLOS

Deep Look. An Asian water monitor lizard (Varanus salvator) in the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary, Sabah, Malaysia (Borneo).

image: The picture shows the head of an individual resting on the ground, just after its eyes were uncovered for release. Usually, these lizards spent a few minutes relaxing and recovering from the handling process before running away. During the handling their eyes are folded with a bandana to reduce stress. view more 

Credit: Sergio Guerrero-Sanchez, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Borneo forest patches adjacent to palm oil plantations may be key refuges for species including Asian water monitor lizards

Article Title: The critical role of natural forest as refugium for generalist species in oil palm-dominated landscapes 

Author Countries: Malaysia, United Kingdom

Funding: Guerrero-Sanchez was supported by the scholarship provided by the National Council for Science and Technology (Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología; CONACyT; scholarship No. 235294; Mexico Gov.). Fieldwork was supported by the Danau Girang Field Centre and Cardiff University through its PhD program.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal. pone.0257814 
 

Journal

PLoS ONE

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0257814

Article Title

The critical role of natural forest as refugium for generalist species in oil palm-dominated landscapes

Article Publication Date

6-Oct-2021

COI Statement

The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.