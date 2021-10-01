Almost half of people in Europe have a skin problem or disease, new EADV survey reveals

EADV offers first look at the results of its Burden of Skin Disease in Europe survey during 30th Annual Congress

LUGANO, 1 October, 2021 – Results of a new EADV survey released today show that almost half (47.9%) of the European general population more than 18 years old declared at least one dermatological condition in the past 12 months. The European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) is revealing initial findings from its Burden of Skin Diseases in Europe survey for the first time during its 30th Annual Congress.

The study is the largest ever undertaken of its kind in Europe. Data has now been collected from 44,689 adults from 27 European countries, including all countries from the European Union as well as the UK, Norway and Switzerland.

Preliminary findings show that among 21,401 members of the general population, 47.9% of people 18 years of age or older self-reported at least one skin condition. On average, those people affected declared a median of two skin diseases.

Projecting these figures to the total NEUKS (Norway, European Union, UK and Switzerland) population of 408M inhabitants aged 18 years shows that more than 195M adults in Europe self-reported at least one skin condition.

The most common skin conditions among those surveyed is fungal skin infection, affecting almost 1 in 10 people (9.07%). Other common conditions, each affecting more than 1 in 20 people, were atopic dermatitis (eczema) (5.34%), alopecia (5.22%), and acne (5.49%). Furthermore, skin symptoms / unpleasant skin sensations including tightness and itch as a specific consultation request were reported by 20% of people 18 years of age or older.

Before EADV undertook this study, little was known about the prevalence of skin diseases in the general population across Europe. In addition, there is a lack of solid, objective and homogeneous data at the European level on the quality-of-life impact of skin diseases, including stigmatisation, or on the perception of and access to dermatologists.

The EADV therefore commissioned an adult population-based survey – The Burden of Skin Disease in Europe – to:

Evaluate the prevalence of dermatologic or venereological conditions across Europe

Understand the reasons for consulting a dermatologist; the impact of skin conditions on patients; the public perception of skin conditions; skin disease care pathways; prescribed treatment; and confidence in dermatologists

“As the leading European organisation in dermato-venereology, the EADV is taking on an important role in determining the prevalence and impact of skin disease across Europe,” says Marie-Aleth Richard, Professor at the University Hospital of La Timone, Marseille and the EADV Board Member leading the survey. “The fact that one in two people across Europe live with skin disease on a daily basis makes the skin the most affected organ in the body and as an organisation we are therefore committed to making skin disease a public health priority.”

Following the Congress, the Academy plans to fully analyse the data and submit the initial findings to JEADV for potential publication before rolling out further results from the survey over the next several months.

About the Burden of Skin Disease in Europe Survey

The EADV’s Burden of Skin Disease in Europe Survey is a multi-national, cross-sectional online study of a representative sample of the general public with or without skin disease above 18 years old from 27 European countries, including all countries from the European Union as well as the UK, Norway and Switzerland. Data was collected from 44,689 adults between October 2020 and September 2021.

The main objective of the study was to evaluate the prevalence of dermatologic or venereological conditions. Secondary objectives aimed to (1) detail reasons for consulting a dermatologist and dermatological needs from the general population; (2) the impact of the skin conditions to affected patients in terms of QIL, stigmatisation, burden and the impact in their daily life; (3) the public perception of cutaneous diseases; (4) to characterise the care pathways and the role of dermatologist compared to General Practitioner (GP), Pharmacists or Nurses in the care of the skin conditions; (5) to determine the prescribed treatment and (6) capture the reactions and confidence towards dermatologists in the various countries of the European Union and the level of satisfaction with his or her interventions.

About EADV

Founded in 1987, EADV is a leading European Dermato-Venereology Society with the important aims of improving the quality of patient care, furthering knowledge and education of dermatologists and venereologists and advocating on behalf of the speciality and patients. It is a non-profit organisation with nearly 7,000 members across 116 different countries in the world, providing a valuable service for every type of dermato-venereologist professional.

To find out more visit https://www.eadv.org/.

About EADV Annual Congress 2021

The EADV's 30th Congress Anniversary Edition is a special celebration of three decades of science and innovation in the Dermatology and Venereology field. The 4-day Scientific Programme packed full with new findings and scientific breakthroughs and provides a unique opportunity to hear the latest in Dermato-Venereology and connect with leading experts. To find out more visit https://www.eadvcongress2021.org/.