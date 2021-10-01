Are you REDI to change the world?

Our fast-changing world needs a new generation of researchers who can rise to the challenges ahead.

The REDI (RMIT European Doctoral Innovators) program, a global €9 million doctoral training initiative co-funded by the European Union, RMIT University and over 25 European research and industry partners, will prepare these research leaders of tomorrow.

REDI’s comprehensive PhD Program will offer 40+ talented researchers – most of whom will be awarded a dual doctorate – the opportunity to fast-track their careers through enviable international experience, extensive peer networks and sought-after transferable skills.

RMIT Europe Executive Director Marta Fernandez said that REDI will spark a global legacy of research and enterprise networks encompassing Europe and Australia, laying the groundwork for fruitful, long-term cross-regional collaborations, and instigate positive societal change through impactful research.

“For candidates, REDI is a unique opportunity offering excellent PhD conditions – access to top researchers from industry and academia across 12 countries, 60+ high-quality partners including BASF, Max-Planck-Institut, Politecnico de Milano, CNRS, Aalto University among others and annual training and networking activities in Barcelona,” Fernandez said.

“REDI also offers a once-in-a-lifetime residential year at RMIT in Melbourne, ranked in the top 20 best young universities in the world.

“There are many PhD training programs out there, but REDI offers something novel by combining intersectoral and international opportunities in Barcelona and Melbourne with skills training aligned with industry needs; that’s what makes it stand out,” she said.

“We are very proud to be setting a new standard. This is a program that will launch research careers and the co-funding from the European Union´s prestigious Marie-Sklowdowska-Curie program underscores this vision. There’s a reason this innovative program ranked first in its European Union funding round,” Fernandez said.

REDI gives candidates the choice of more than 120 industry-supported projects, and the chance to set themselves apart from the rest and address real-world challenges across a wide range of disciplines, including architecture, aeronautics and medicine.

REDI candidates will be able to reap the rewards of a PhD training program which includes global connections, international experiences and exclusive research opportunities, some directly hosted by industry leaders, an attractive salary package and up to four years to complete their research.

RMIT Europe is leading the novel REDI program and is now seeking highly-motivated researchers. The first call for applicants starts on 1 October 2021, with a second call to take place in early 2022.

Why apply for any PhD program when you can put yourself ahead of the pack? Visit rediprogam.eu for more information about this distinguished program.

REDI has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No 101034328.

RMIT and REDI:

REDI is led by RMIT Europe (Spain). RMIT Europe is the European hub of RMIT University (Australia), a global university of technology, design and enterprise.

RMIT is a global university of technology, design and enterprise, ranked in the top 20 universities under 50 years old in the world. World-class people, leading edge resources, collaboration with industry partners and multi-disciplinary approaches are just a few of the trademarks of research at RMIT, which boasts almost 90,000 students and campuses in Australia, Vietnam, a centre in Spain, and research and industry partners on every continent. Find out more: rmit.edu.au

REDI Research Partners:

5th Studio, Aalto University, Artificial Intelligence Research Centre (IIIA), Autonomous University of Barcelona, BASF, Boggi Aeronautics, Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2), Centro Internacional de Métodos Numéricos en Ingeniería (CIMNE), Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers, École Centrale Lyon, EGAAL Doctoral School, Eindhoven University of Technology, FH Aachen University, Hamburg University of Technology, HESAM Université, Kassel University, Lappeenranta – Lahti University of Technology, Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Navantia, Polytechnic University of Milan, Polytechnic University of Turin, RUHR Universitat Bochum, The French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), The Hebrew University of Israel, The Polytechnic University of Catalonia, The University of Bologna, Universitat Internacional de Catalunya, University of A Coruña, University of Agder, University of Copenhagen, University Politehnica of Bucharest

For further information:

rediprogram@rmit.edu.au

http://www.rediprogram.eu/

Funding Acknowledgment:

Disclaimer:

Results reflect the author's view only. The European Union is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.