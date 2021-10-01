Experts to showcase cutting-edge research at flagship hepatology congress

EASL’s International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022 will be taking place in London, UK, 6–10 April 2022. Delegates can attend in person or remotely. This first-in-class, international event is running for the 57th time and is the largest annual event on the hepatology calendar. Members of the global liver community are encouraged to submit abstracts and to register to attend from 1 October 2021 onwards.

This event, run by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), welcomes 10,000+ participants and 200+ media representatives from 120+ countries. Delegates at ILC include clinicians, scientists, researchers, young investigators, representatives from patient organisations, nurses, allied health professionals, members of the healthcare industry, and policymakers. They present, share, challenge, and disseminate the latest science, research, technology, and practice in hepatology, working to enhance the awareness, prevention, treatment and management of liver diseases in the global population.

“The world of science and healthcare has been incredibly adaptable through an intensely digital time. But we’ve missed the pure energy and dynamism of the full onsite experience – in person. At ILC 2022, in London, we’ll be merging the very best of ILC tradition with cutting-edge, yet safe, developments in meeting technology. We look forward to welcoming the community back,” says Prof. Thomas Berg, Secretary General of EASL.

Since its foundation in 1966, European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), a not-for-profit organisation, has grown to over 4,500 members from all over the world, including many of the leading hepatologists in Europe and beyond. EASL is the leading liver association in Europe, having evolved into a major European association with international influence, and with an impressive track record in promoting research in liver disease, supporting wider education, and promoting changes in European liver policy. Our mission is to be the Home of Hepatology so that everyone involved in treating patients with liver disease can realise their full potential to cure and prevent it.

For more information, please visit easl.eu/ilc2022