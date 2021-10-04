BioIVT enhances its website to facilitate drug and diagnostic R&D

BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has added advanced tissue, biofluid and cell search and e-commerce capabilities to its website at www.bioivt.com.

Customers can now search for BioIVT biospecimen solutions, ranging from tissue to biofluids to cells online. More than 140,000 blocks from BioIVT’s ASTERAND® Human Tissue Biorepository are available, together with more than 50,000 individual biofluid and cell lots that can be searched by diagnosis, sample format, and matrix. The results can be further filtered by specimen-specific features, such as tumor percent, grade, and stage for tissue; next-generation sequencing, enzyme activity or human leukocyte antigen annotation; medications taken and social demographics. Each search can be saved and run again whenever additional samples are required.

BioIVT experts remain available to perform searches and select specimens for customers as required. However, many researchers prefer the additional flexibility that this self-service option provides. For example, it allows customers to assess the feasibility of a planned study; it will show whether specimens with the desired associated data are currently available or if they will need to request a prospective collection. They can also adjust parameters on the website to identify which combination will produce the broadest, applicable specimen selection.

“We greatly value our global customers and the advances in drug and diagnostic research that they have achieved, and we want to do our part by providing them with expanded options for buying from BioIVT,” said Dr. Courtney Noah, senior vice president, marketing and client services at BioIVT. “This new website functionality will allow them to conduct detailed, multifaceted searches of our BioIVT Biorepository, keep track of their new orders and previous purchases, and obtain copies of important documentation. In addition, our ADME-Tox clients will find new online purchasing and inventory search functionality for products related to their research area, including our patented LIVERPOOL® hepatocytes.”

The website’s new e-commerce capabilities allow customers to view their current order status and order history, download product documentation, and reorder products from their account. Customers have both a high-level summary of their order status and the ability to drill down to more detailed information. They can also use filter and search functions to navigate their order history and locate required information quickly.

When customers want to reorder products, they can download the relevant shipping information and product-related documentation, such as certificates of analysis, donor information sheets, example consent forms, and protocol information where available, directly from their account.

Existing BioIVT customer accounts will have their account history migrated into the new e-commerce platform. Registration for new and existing clients is a simple process, which can be started at https://bioivt.com/authentication.

BioIVT recognizes clients’ desire to be able to conduct self-service product purchases online and it is expanding its omni-channel platforms to engage and support clients as they make those purchasing decisions.

###

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.