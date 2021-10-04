Acute myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in adults

What The Study Did: In this population-based study of almost 2.4 million people who received at least one dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, acute myocarditis was rare, at an incidence of 5.8 cases per 1 million individuals after the second dose (1 case per 172,414 fully vaccinated individuals). The signal of increased myocarditis in young men warrants further investigation.

Authors: Ming-Sum Lee, M.D., Ph.D., of the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.5511)

