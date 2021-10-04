Association of statin therapy initiation with diabetes progression

What The Study Did: Statin use was associated with diabetes progression in patients with diabetes in this large observational study that included 83,000 matched pairs of statin users and nonusers.

Authors: Ishak A. Mansi, M.D., of the VA North Texas Health System in Dallas, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.5714)

Editor’s Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.5714?guestAccessKey=a3d0cc91-1e63-450e-a661-5afeddb9053a&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=100421