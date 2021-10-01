Novotech and ObvioHealth are finalists for the Clinical Partnership of the Year Citeline Award 2021

Novotech, a leading biotech specialist CRO in the Asia-Pacific region, and virtual research organization (VRO) partner ObvioHealth have been selected as finalists for the Clinical Partnership of the Year Citeline Award by Informa Pharma Intelligence.

ObvioHealth is Novotech’s preferred provider for virtual clinical trials in APAC, while Novotech is ObvioHealth’s preferred CRO in the region for hybrid and virtual trials.

"Our efficient approach to conducting clinical trials is a key driver of our growth in the biotech space, where clients are seeking faster and more cost-efficient solutions," said John Moller, CEO at Novotech.

"Virtual trials offer patients greater access to the important clinical trials conducted across our region,” he added.

“Citeline’s recognition of this partnership with ObvioHealth further demonstrates to biotechs the exceptional access we offer for clinical research in the APAC region.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth said “Asia-Pacific is an area of opportunity for ObvioHealth– not only is it the fastest growing region for clinical trials, but we’re also seeing a growing interest in DCTs, especially from patients in APAC who are increasingly accepting and adopting digital health tools. Our partnership with Novotech provides us with the local expertise often required when conducting studies in APAC where regulatory agencies, language and cultural customs vary by country.”

Judges for the awards include some of the leading figures in biopharma.

See the list here: https://pharmaintelligence.informa.com/events/awards/citeline-awards-2021/judges

According to Pharma Intelligence:

“Our commitment to awards entrants and attendees starts with the selection of independent judges who volunteer their time, experience, and consideration of the hundreds of entries to our various annual global awards.

The judges, invited from all core sectors of the clinical R&D industry, engage in the judging process independently by using their industry knowledge and experience to score entries against the entry criteria. The judges' scores are all combined, giving us the shortlist and winners.”

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global CRO market, offering access to vast patient populations, quality data and expedited regulatory processes.

Novotech, which specialises in conducting clinical research in Asia-Pacific for biotech companies, has offices across the Asia-Pacific region with local expertise in each market essential to the success of clinical trials in this region.

Novotech has also recently been awarded the ‘2021 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year’. This is the fifth consecutive year that Novotech has been recognized with the prestigious CRO regional award.

Media Contact

David James

communications@novotech-cro.com

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427

About Novotech Health Holdings

Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Novotech Holdings”) is a leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO and consists of two operating brands, Novotech and PPC. Novotech Holdings is a CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 3,700 clinical trials across all trial phases and broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech Holdings is well positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. As of March 31, 2021, we had a total of 1,765 FTEs working across our offices in 11 geographies in Asia-Pacific and the United States.

For more information, visit https://novotech-holdings.com/

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is an end-to-end Virtual Research Organization (VRO) combining virtual site and CRO capabilities to delivers better data to sponsors and an easier clinical trial experience for participants. The company developed and launched one of the first DCT apps, downloadable on smartphones enabling people to participate in clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. In the 4 years since launch, the company has been awarded more than 40 studies from 28 blue chip clients, implemented in 28 countries, in 16 different therapeutic areas. For more information, visit https://www.obviohealth.com.