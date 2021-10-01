October issues of American Psychiatric Association journals cover diabetes and depression connection; schizophrenia treatment; mental health of community college students and more

The October issues of two of the American Psychiatric Association journals, The American Journal of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Services are available online.
The American Journal of Psychiatry is the most widely read psychiatric journal in the world. The October issue presents findings that extend and validate salient results from previous studies relevant to clinical psychiatry. Among the research featured:
- Incident Major Depressive Disorder Predicted by Three Measures of Insulin Resistance: A Dutch Cohort Study
- Lyme Borreliosis and Associations with Mental Disorders and Suicidal Behavior: A Nationwide Danish Cohort Study
- Differences in Antipsychotic Treatment Discontinuation Among Veterans with Schizophrenia in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Auditory Oddball Responses Across the Schizophrenia-Bipolar Spectrum and Their Relationship to Cognitive and Clinical Features
- Sleep Abnormalities in Schizophrenia: State of the Art and Next Steps
Psychiatric Services features research reports on issues related to the delivery of mental health services, especially for people with serious mental illness in community-based treatment programs. Among the studies in the October issue are:
- COVID-19, Structural Racism, and Mental Health Inequities: Policy Implications for an Emerging Syndemic
- Lessons From Maslow: Prioritizing Funding to Improve the Quality of Community Mental Health and Substance Use Services
- The Relationship Between Suicidal Behaviors and Zero Suicide Organizational Best Practices in Outpatient Mental Health Clinics
- Mental Health Conditions Among Community College Students: A National Study of Prevalence and Use of Treatment Services
- Supporting the Mental Health Workforce During and After COVID-19
Also online now: Volume 74, Issue 3 of The American Journal of Psychotherapy, which features:
- Patient Choice in Depression Psychotherapy: Outcomes of Patient-Preferred Therapy Versus Randomly Allocated Therapy
- Change Mechanisms in Brief Interpersonal Psychotherapy for Women With Perinatal Depression: Qualitative Study
- Clinicians’ Cognitive and Affective Biases and the Practice of Psychotherapy
- Application of Interpersonal and Social Rhythm Therapy (IPSRT) for Depression Associated With Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders
