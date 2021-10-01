DOE announces up to $400 million for basic research to advance the frontiers of science

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced up to $400 million in funding for a range of research opportunities to support DOE’s clean energy, economic, and national security goals. The funding will advance the priorities of DOE’s Office of Science and its major programs, including Advanced Scientific Computing Research, Basic Energy Sciences, Biological and Environmental Research, Fusion Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, Nuclear Physics, Isotope R&D and Production and Accelerator R&D and Production. This funding opportunity will help achieve the Biden Administration’s plan to employ science and innovation to tackle our greatest challenges.

“From developing new materials for batteries to building the scientific foundation for fusion energy, DOE’s Office of Science is providing the funding and resources to help experts and innovators tackle climate change by improving our understanding of the world and accelerating the development of new solutions,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This comprehensive investment will power new scientific breakthroughs and position America as a leader in scientific innovation.”

The DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), informally known as the “Open Call,” is issued annually at the beginning of each Fiscal Year (FY). It provides a vehicle for the Office of Science to solicit applications for research support in areas not covered by more specific, topical FOAs that are issued by the office over the course of the Fiscal Year. The FOA, titled “FY 2022 Continuation of Solicitation for the Office of Science Financial Assistance Program,” can be found on the Office of Science funding opportunities page.

“The future of America depends on science and technology like never before,” said Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Eric Lander. “President Biden understands that addressing the opportunities and challenges we face – to our health, our planet, our economic prosperity, and our national security – will require harnessing the full power of science and technology."

DOE’s Office of Science is the nation’s largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences, the steward of 10 of the Nation’s national laboratories, funds research at hundreds of universities nationwide, and the lead federal entity supporting fundamental research for clean energy and security.

