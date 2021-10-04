The Weizmann Institute of Science and Bentham Science sign the 'Read and Publish' agreement

Bentham Science and Weizmann Institute of Science are pleased to announce their partnership through the ‘Read and Publish’ Agreement. With this partnership the faculty, library and others affiliated with the university can access the entire host of more than 170 hybrid and open access Bentham journals, including archival access to the older volumes of all the titles. The contract also gives the researchers from the institution, an opportunity to publish their research under an Open Access license, free of any Article Processing Charges.

The Weizmann Institute of Science is one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary basic research institutions in the natural and exact sciences. It is located in Rehovot, Israel, just south of Tel Aviv. The Weizmann Institute has a long history of investigation and discovery rooted in a mission of advancing science for the benefit of humanity. In parallel, it educates a substantial proportion of Israel’s scientific leadership and advances science literacy in schools and among the public.

Bentham Science is a science, technology, and medical publisher, providing academic researchers and industrial professionals with the latest information in diverse fields of science and technology. Our peer-reviewed scholarly journals and books have an ever-increasing readership of millions of researchers worldwide. Bentham Science currently publishes more than 130 journals in both electronic and printed formats. Our journals cover various disciplines in pharmaceutical research and development, medical subspecialties, engineering, technology, and social sciences.