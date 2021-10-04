The Medical University of Silesia in Katowice partners with Bentham Science

Bentham Science is pleased to announce an Institutional Member partnership with the Polish university, The Medical University of Silesia in Katowice. The partnership gives researchers from the university an opportunity to publish their research under an Open Access license with considerable concessions. Bentham Science Publishers envisions to promote open research through transformative agreements with renowned institutions around the world and facilitate their researchers for publishing their work. The collaboration with the salient Polish institution is another step forward in this endeavor.

The Medical University of Silesia in Katowice (SUM in Katowice) is a university established in 1948, modern, caring for the highest quality of education and constantly adapting its educational services to the needs of the labor market. The university has five faculties located in Katowice Ligota, Zabrze, Bytom and Sosnowiec. Within the five faculties, in the form of full-time and part-time, 1st and 2nd degree studies, and uniform master's studies, SUM educates doctors, dentists, pharmacists, medical analysts, medical biotechnologists, as well as specialists in the field of public health, emergency medicine, dietetics, nursing, obstetrics, physiotherapy, cosmetology, neurobiology, electroradiology, health risk management and medical coaching.

Bentham Science is a science, technology, and medical publisher, providing academic researchers and industrial professionals with the latest information in diverse fields of science and technology. Bentham Science currently publishes more than 100 journals in both electronic and printed formats. Our journals cover various disciplines in pharmaceutical research and development, medical subspecialties, engineering, technology, and social sciences. Forty Bentham Science journals are indexed in Journal Citation Reports® (JCR) published by Clarivate, and have impressive Impact Factor ratings. The Impact Factor ratings for thirty-five Bentham journals increased significantly, according to JCR® 2021, while five journals maintained their ratings. The information signifies the impact our journals made in the years, 2020 and beyond, in various fields of research and science. For more information, view the press release here.