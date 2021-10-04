Wiley acquires J&J Editorial to advance publishing service offerings

October 4, 2021 – Hoboken, NJ – Global research and education leader Wiley today announced the acquisition of J&J Editorial Services, LLC, a publishing services company based in the United States. The acquisition of J&J Editorial reinforces the company’s commitment to helping learned societies, professional associations and publishers achieve their missions.

Founded in 2008 by Jennifer Deyton and Julie Nash, J&J Editorial provides expert offerings in editorial operations, production, copyediting, system support and consulting, allowing more than 120 clients to publish world-class titles that power the global knowledge ecosystem. Together, Wiley and J&J Editorial are better suited to help societies, associations and publishers manage change, deliver high-quality content, and provide vital service flexibility in a changing publishing landscape.

“Wiley is in the business of helping our customers and partners succeed,” said Jay Flynn, Wiley Executive Vice President & General Manager, Research. “Acquiring J&J Editorial underlines our promise to provide our partners with best-in-class solutions, from products and services to specialist expertise, creating more choice in the publishing ecosystem.”

"We are very excited to join Wiley," said Jennifer Deyton, J&J Editorial co-founder and Senior Partner. "This was a strategic decision that was made with two clear and long-standing goals in mind – to help us continue to deliver the high standard of service that our clients expect, while simultaneously providing more opportunities and resources for our staff."

Julie Nash, J&J co-founder and Senior Partner, added: “Culture fit was a major part of why we chose to join Wiley. Both Wiley and J&J leadership believe that success depends on supporting our people. As such, J&J will continue to be a people business, valuing our staff and clients above all else.”

With the acquisition of J&J Editorial, Wiley continues to build on an acquisition strategy that advances its mission to unlock human potential. Recent acquisitions of Atypon, Hindawi, Madgex, mThree, zyBooks, and Knewton Alta underscore the company’s commitment to deliver innovative products and services that enable discovery, power education and shape workforces.

