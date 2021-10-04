ACC Middle East 2021 to showcase emerging trends, latest research in CVD prevention, treatment

United by a global commitment to transforming cardiovascular care, the American College of Cardiology (ACC), Egyptian Society of Cardiology (EgSC) and the ACC Egypt Chapter will host the ACC Middle East 2021 conference, October 14-15, 2021, both in Cairo and virtually, for cardiovascular care team members throughout the Middle East to gather and learn the latest evidence-based strategies for improving the heart health of their patients.

Led by co-chairs Mohamed Sobhy, MD, FACC, Governor of the ACC Chapter in Egypt and Chairman and CEO of the International Cardiac Center Hospital in Alexandria, Egypt, and Khaled M. Ziada, MD, FACC, Chief Academic Officer of Cardiovascular Interventions and Co-Director of the Coronary Artery Disease Center at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, the conference aims to deliver an engaging forum to critically examine evidence-based strategies as well as contemporary best practices and clinical decision-making in treating cardiovascular disease.

The co-chairs will present the Opening Plenary Session, “2021 Top Clinical Trials to Impact Your Practice,” to start the two-day conference consisting of educational discussions, poster presentations and disease-specific breakout sessions. In-person attendees will also have access to hand-on simulations and interactive skills labs. See the full conference agenda here.

Abstracts/Poster Presentations

The following abstracts are a selection of the posters being presented. To receive embargoed copies of these abstracts, to speak to study authors or to register to attend as media contact Katie Glenn at kglenn@acc.org. All ACC Middle East 2021 abstracts are embargoed until Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. EET/10 a.m. UTC/6 a.m. ET.

The impact of oral health status on COVID-19 severity, recovery period and C-reactive protein values in Cardiac Patients (subgroup analysis) ***Press release available

Myocarditis Associated with COVID19 Vaccination - Echocardiography, Cardiac Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging Findings

Prevalence of Cardiac Risk Factors and Attitude towards Self-Risk Assessment Among Cardiac Care Givers

