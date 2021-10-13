Oncotarget: The role of circulating miRNAs and CA19-9 in pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Plasma cell-free miRNAs have been pointed out as important future clinical biomarkers in different tumors

Oncotarget published "The role of circulating miRNAs and CA19-9 in pancreatic cancer diagnosis" which reported that the expression profile of microRNAs was measured in all groups using RT-PCR, serum CA19-9 levels were determined in PA and PC. In tissue samples, there was a difference in the expression of miRNAs-21, -210 across the PAt, PC and PPT groups.

The combination of miRNAs-21, -210 tissue expression and serum CA19-9 showed 100% accuracy in the diagnosis of PA, as well as miR-181c expression in the plasma. The expression of microRNAs in plasma proved to be a promising tool for a noninvasive detection test for PA, as well as further studies will evaluate the utility of microRNAs expression as biomarkers for prognostic and response to therapy in PA.

Dr. José Sebastião dos Santos from The University of São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto said, "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PA) represents only 2.8% of all new cases of cancer in the US."

Multiple biological processes can be regulated by miRNAs and since the first miRNA was identified in pancreatic tissue, several miRNAs have been found to be involved in pancreatic oncogenesis. The most important oncogenic miRNAs for PA are miR-21, miR-155, miR-107, miR-210, miR-23a, miR-373, miR-221/222, and miR-181. Also, let-7a, miR-96, miR-375, miR-20a, and miR-200c act as tumor suppressor miRNAs. Plasma cell-free miRNAs have been pointed out as important future clinical biomarkers in different tumors.

Several miRNAs may have a role as pancreatic cancer biomarkers, such as miR-21, miR-155, miR-210, miR-1290, miR-22. MiRNAs can also regulate the response of tumor cells to chemotherapeutic agents, as many studies have proven in recent years. The present study aimed to assess the utility of selected miRNAs in plasma and pancreatic tissue as diagnostic markers for differentiating PA patients from individuals with no pancreatic disorders.

The Sebastião dos Santos Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Output that further studies are needed to validate the diagnostic accuracy of miR-181c in the plasma and to evaluate its utility as a biomarker of PA.

Sign up for free Altmetric alerts about this article

DOI - https://doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28038

Full text - https://www.oncotarget.com/article/28038/text/

Correspondence to - José Sebastião dos Santos - lab.biomol.cirurgia@fmrp.usp.br

Keywords - pancreatic cancer, microRNA, CA19-9, biomarkers, cancer recurrence

About Oncotarget

Oncotarget is a biweekly, peer-reviewed, open access biomedical journal covering research on all aspects of oncology.

To learn more about Oncotarget, please visit https://www.oncotarget.com or connect with:

SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/oncotarget

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Oncotarget/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oncotarget

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oncotarget

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/oncotarget/

Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/user/Oncotarget/

Oncotarget is published by Impact Journals, LLC please visit https://www.ImpactJournals.com or connect with @ImpactJrnls

Media Contact

MEDIA@IMPACTJOURNALS.COM

18009220957x105

Copyright © 2021 Impact Journals, LLC

Impact Journals is a registered trademark of Impact Journals, LLC