PLOS Pathogens to offer authors seamless data deposition to Dryad

The Public Library of Science (PLOS) today announced that PLOS Pathogens is introducing a new technology solution that makes depositing data simpler and more accessible for our authors. As part of a one-year trial beginning October 5, 2021, PLOS Pathogens authors now have the option to upload their data files directly to Dryad Digital Repository (https://datadryad.org/stash/) during manuscript submission or revision—without even leaving our submission system. PLOS Pathogens is among the first journals in our field to offer this new service. Thanks to a grant from the Wellcome Trust (https://plos.io/3oAOeiu), datasets that are part of the trial will be hosted in perpetuity at no cost to authors.

Researchers rely on access to scientific data to enhance their understanding of published research, for purposes of verification, replication and reanalysis, to guide future investigations, and to inform systematic reviews or meta-analyses. Depositing data in a repository (as opposed to offering it upon request or publishing as Supporting Information) further prevents data loss, improves discoverability, and removes barriers to replication and reuse. This new integrated solution means that it takes just minutes to upload a dataset and receive a unique, citable Dryad DOI. If a manuscript is accepted for publication, the associated dataset will undergo Dryad’s screening and curatorial process and become public on the site, with links to and from the published research article.

“Dryad has long supported the PLOS Data Policy and author communities in publishing curated research data, and we are thrilled to continue working closer with PLOS,” said Daniella Lowenberg, Dryad Product Manager. “This integration and pilot with PLOS Pathogens will allow for researchers to more seamlessly ensure that they are complying with the policy, making data available for review, and publishing higher quality data in a long-term citable home.”

Data repositories like Dryad offer important advantages, including data preservation and tracking, facilitating reproducibility, demonstrating rigor, and attracting citations. This integration offers a simple, intuitive interface that makes depositing data with Dryad a part of our authors' normal submission workflow. The process is no more challenging than uploading data as Supporting Information, but much more effective as a vehicle for sharing. The year-long trial will show whether a more streamlined process inspires authors to take advantage of the benefits of a data repository.

About the Public Library of Science

PLOS is a nonprofit, open access publisher empowering researchers to accelerate progress in science and medicine by leading a transformation in research communication. Since our founding in 2001, PLOS journals have helped break boundaries in research communication to provide more opportunities, choice, and context for researchers and readers. For more information, visit http://www.plos.org.

About Dryad

Dryad is a curated, open source, data repository that, alongside disciplinary repositories, supports researchers from all disciplines and also meets the needs of researchers for whom there is no true domain home. Dryad was founded in 2009 by researchers seeking an open solution for curating and publishing their research data alongside scholarly literature. Since its inception, Dryad has curated, published, and preserved over 40,000 datasets across the global scientific enterprise.