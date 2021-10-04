Mount Sinai opens The Charles Lazarus Children’s Abilities Center

Method of Research
News article
Subject of Research
Not applicable
State-of-the-art facility is first in the United States to offer many innovative and affordable therapies for children’s rehabilitationBusiness Announcement
The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine
News article
Not applicable
Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.