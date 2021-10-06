Do blood pressure medications increase the risk of psoriasis?

An analysis of published studies has found a link between the use of antihypertensive mediations and the development of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

In the analysis, which is published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, data from 13 studies indicated that angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors, beta- blockers, calcium-channel blockers, and thiazide diuretics may increase the risk of psoriasis.

The authors of the analysis propose several mechanisms by which blood pressure medications may affect an individual’s risk of developing skin conditions.

“Our findings indicate that patients who take antihypertensive drugs should be carefully monitored for psoriasis,” said senior author Hye Sun Gwak, PharmD, PhD, of Ewha Womans University, in Seoul.