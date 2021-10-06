Study examines internet gaming disorder in college students

In a Journal of Addictions & Offender Counseling study of college students, investigators identified internet gaming disorder in 1.25% of participants. Among students who engaged in internet gaming in the past 30 days, 22% likely had internet gaming disorder.

Also, male students were more likely to engage in internet gaming. Gaming was not associated with social intelligence, with the majority of gamers reporting that they prefer to game with others.

Of the students who engaged in internet gaming, 59% reported withdrawal symptoms, with symptoms resolving around 6 hours. This indicates that withdrawal symptoms (impatience, anxiousness, difficulty concentrating, fatigue, restlessness, and depression) are experienced by gamers who do not meet full criteria for internet gaming disorder.

“As mental health professionals, it is important for us to be able to accurately identify the presence of internet gaming disorder with our clients and to recognize the impact that withdrawal symptoms have on other areas of their life,” said lead author Jessica M. Holm, PhD, of the University of Texas at Tyler. “As research continues to paint a more clear picture for us, we will be able to better meet the needs our clients.”