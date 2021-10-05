Chronic pain treatment should include psychological interventions

Journal
Psychological Science in the Public Interest
Subject of Research
People
Article Title
Psychological interventions for the treatment of chronic pain in adults
Article Publication Date
20-Sep-2021
Association for Psychological Science
Psychological Science in the Public Interest
People
Psychological interventions for the treatment of chronic pain in adults
20-Sep-2021
Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.