Registration now open for Energy Department’s National Science Bowl®

High school and middle school teams nationwide can now sign up to compete in one of the nation’s most prestigious and largest academic science competitions

Washington, D.C. – Registration has now opened for the 32nd National Science Bowl (NSB), hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. Thousands of students compete in the contest annually as it has grown into one of the largest, academic math and science competitions in the country.

Teams of students – four or five students and a teacher who serves as a coach - can sign up to participate in the NSB by registering with the coordinator for their regional competition. Details can be found on the NSB registration page. The competition is divided into two categories: high school and middle school. Regional competitions typically last one or two days and take place throughout the country between January and March.

During the competitions, students participate in a fast-paced verbal forum to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. To help prepare, teams can use sample questions from the NSB website.

The winning team from each qualifying regional competition will be eligible to compete in the National Finals held in Washington, D.C., from April 28 to May 2, 2022, with all expenses paid. The national event consists of several days of science activities and sightseeing, along with the competitions. Depending upon guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Maryland, and the District of Columbia, the National Finals may be changed to a virtual event.

“The National Science Bowl® is a great opportunity for young people across America to come together through science, and I’m honored to announce the start of this year’s competition,” said U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk. “Good luck to our competing students – our future scientists, innovators, and leaders of our nation.”

The top two high school teams nationwide win educational adventure trips. The top middle and high school teams also win funds for their schools’ science departments.

The top 16 high school and middle school teams in the National Finals also will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

Approximately 325,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl® in its 31-year history. Each year, more than 14,000 students compete in the NSB.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl® and sponsors the NSB finals competition. More information is available on the NSB website: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.