Risk of suicidal self-directed violence among US veteran survivors of head/neck cancer

What the Study Did: This observational study of survivors of head and neck cancer examined which

precancer characteristics and postcancer health services are associated with risk of suicidal self-directed violence after cancer diagnosis.

Authors: Shannon M. Nugent, Ph.D., of the VA Portland Health Care System in Oregon, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2021.2625)

Editor’s Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

