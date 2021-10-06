Obesity journal symposium showcases ground-breaking work

SILVER SPRING, Md.— Five honorees from the United States and Canada have been selected to present innovative research designs providing the latest insights into preventing and treating obesity during the ninth annual Obesity Journal Symposium. This event will be held during the virtual 39th Annual Meeting of The Obesity Society (TOS) at ObesityWeek® 2021 scheduled for Nov. 1–5, 2021 at www.obesityweek.org.



The symposium will be hosted by the editorial team of Obesity, the flagship scientific journal of TOS. This event will take place on Channel 2 of the virtual meeting platform from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST) on Nov. 4, 2021 with a rebroadcast on Nov. 5, 2021 from 1:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (EST).



“This year’s symposium highlights the unique strengths of The Obesity Society’s annual meeting, with participation of basic, clinical and population scientists,” said Obesity Journal Symposium Chair and Associate Editor-in-Chief Donna H. Ryan, MD, professor emerita at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center of the Louisiana State University System in Baton Rouge.

This year's presentations and honorees are:

“Policies to Address Weight Discrimination and Bullying: Perspectives of Adults Engaged in Weight Management from Six Nations,” Rebecca M. Puhl, PhD, University of Connecticut, Storrs, Conn.

“Sex Dimorphism in Cardiac and Aerobic Capacities: The Influence of Body Composition,” Candela Diaz-Cañestro, PhD, University of Calgary, Canada.

“Longitudinal Associations Between Facets of Sleep and Adiposity in Youth,” Sarah LeMay-Russell, MS, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences; Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Bethesda, Md.

“Greater Radiologic Evidence of Hypothalamic Gliosis Predicts Adiposity Gain in Children at Risk for Obesity,” Leticia E. Sewaybricker, MD, PhD, University of Washington, Seattle.

“A Role for the Early Pregnancy Maternal Milieu in the Intergenerational Transmission of Obesity,” Emily W. Flanagan, PhD, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, La.

An author of each featured paper will give a presentation followed by a group discussion. The selected papers also will be featured in a special section of the November 2021 edition of Obesity.

Media representatives interested in covering the journal symposium online need to register for ObesityWeek® 2021. Registration is free but a code is needed. The selected papers will be embargoed until 3 a.m. (EST) on Nov. 4, 2021. Media representatives can request copies of the embargoed papers and/or a code by sending an email to TOS Director of Communications and Media Relations Chanel Carrington at ccarrington@obesity.org.



For more information, visit www.obesityweek.org and research the Interactive Schedule under the Program tab.



# # #

The Obesity Society (TOS) is the leading organization of scientists and health professionals devoted to understanding and reversing the epidemic of obesity and its adverse health, economic and societal effects. Combining the perspective of researchers, clinicians, policymakers and patients, TOS promotes innovative research, education and evidence-based clinical care to improve the health and well-being of all people with obesity. For more information, visit www.obesity.org.