Diffusion Optics Technology demonstrates significant reduction in myopia progression after two years in clinical trial

Data shared in conjunction with the world’s first commercial availability of the innovative spectacle lenses in the Netherlands

SAN RAMON, Calif., October 6, 2021—CooperVision’s SightGlass Vision Business has revealed two-year clinical study data for its Diffusion Optics Technology™§, which is specifically designed to slow the progression of myopia in children.1 After two years, children who wore their Diffusion Optics Technology™-enabled spectacles full time, including not removing them for near vision activities, progressed on average one-half diopter less than those wearing the control spectacles—a reduction of 59%.2

The news was presented during a launch event in the Netherlands yesterday, timed with the world’s first commercial launch of the technology. The product will be available from CooperVision to eye care professionals in the Netherlands beginning this month. EssilorLuxottica, which will also introduce the spectacle lenses with Diffusion Optics Technology™, participated as well.

The CYPRESS clinical study3 enrolled, randomized, and dispensed the lenses to 256 eligible children across 14 clinical trial sites in the United States and Canada. At the time of enrollment, subjects were six to 10 years old having myopia between -0.75 D and -4.50 D.

After two years of wear, 85% of children wearing the innovative spectacle lenses showed less than one diopter of myopia progression.4 Moreover, the study also showed that 41% of the children wearing spectacle lenses with Diffusion Optics Technology™ showed no clinically meaningful progression in refractive error after two years versus only 17% in the control group.5

Distance visual acuity with lenses incorporating Diffusion Optics Technology™ was on average better than 6/6 (20/20) at each visit and similar to single vision spectacle lenses at all visits from dispensing through the 24-month visit.6 In the trial, children on average wore both the test lenses and standard single vision spectacle lenses more than 12 hours each day over a 24-month period, suggesting that children readily adapted to the Diffusion Optics Technology™.7 The CYPRESS trial is now continuing into its third year.

“Our team has been singularly focused on advancing medical science to not only correct children’s vision, but also to help slow the progression of myopia. Applying our Diffusion Optics Technology™ to spectacle lenses makes myopia management straightforward to integrate within eye care practices and easy to become part of children’s everyday lives,”8 said Joe Rappon, OD, MS, FAAO, chief medical officer for SightGlass Vision.

Spectacle lenses incorporating SightGlass Vision™ Diffusion Optics Technology™ already hold a CE Mark declaration to help slow the progression of myopia.

Earlier this year, CooperCompanies and EssilorLuxottica announced their intent to form a joint venture to accelerate the commercialization of technologies from SightGlass Vision.

The last few decades have seen a steady rise in the prevalence of myopia across the globe, notably under the effect of lifestyle changes. Today affecting 2.6 billion people worldwide, it is estimated that nearly 5 billion people, or half of the world population, will be myopic by 2050.9 Myopia is the leading cause of visual impairment in children and, over time, may contribute to an increased risk of developing permanent vision impairment, including macular degeneration, retinal detachment, cataract and glaucoma, and blindness associated with high myopia.10

§ Indications for use: Diffusion Optics Technology (DOT) spectacle lenses are indicated for the correction of refractive ametropia (myopia and/or astigmatism) and for the reduction in the rate of myopic progression in phakic children who are aged 6 to 13 years old with non-diseased eyes. DOT spectacle lenses should be worn constantly for all activities except for those outlined in WARNINGS (a minimum of 10 hours per day). These lenses are manufactured by SightGlass Vision in Palo Alto, CA, USA.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO), is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

1 Reduction in progression of spherical equivalent refraction and axial length from baseline over 24 months was 47% and 24% on average, respectively (p≤0.0041)

2 Compared to control spectacle lenses. Analysis based on parent responses to in-office question, "Does your child remove their spectacles for any near vision activities?” (n=51 test, n=62 control). For the full study cohort, reduction in progression of spherical equivalent refraction baseline over 24 months was 47% on average.

3 Rappon J, Neitz J, Neitz M, Young G, Chalberg T. CYPRESS 12-month Results: Safety and Efficacy from a Pivotal Study of Novel Spectacle Lenses Designed to Reduce Myopia Progression. Optom Vis Sci. 2020;97:E-abstract 200036

4 Versus 65% of control subjects, p=0.0032 (n=74 test, n=87 control)

5 No clinically meaningful change in refractive error means that there was less than a 0.25D increase in myopia from baseline as measured by cycloplegic autorefraction.(p<0.0001)

6 Mean high-contrast distance (logMAR) VA with Diffusion Optics Technology™ was -0.04, -0.06, -0.06, -0.08, -0.06, and -0.08 at the baseline, 30-day, 6-month, 12-month, 18-month, and 24-month visits respectively. Mean high-contrast distance (logMAR) VA with control spectacle lens was -0.04, -0.06, -0.05, -0.06, -0.05, -0.06 at the baseline, 30-day, 6-month, 12-month, 18-month, and 24-month visits respectively.

7 Spectacle lenses with Diffusion Optics Technology™ are indicated to be worn constantly for all activities except for those outlined in WARNINGS (a minimum of 10 hours per day).

8 Pupil center height measurements required.

9 Holden et al, - Global Prevalence of myopia and high myopia and temporal trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology 2016. 123(5):1036-1042

10 Tideman JW et al. Association of axial length with risk of uncorrectable visual impairment for Europeans with myopia. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2016;134:1355-1363