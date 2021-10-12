Plasma biomarkers predict long-term kidney function after acute kidney injury

A panel of plasma biomarkers measured 3-months after hospital discharge may accurately identify patients with low risk for kidney function loss after acute kidney injury.

Acute kidney injury (AKI), a sudden reduction in kidney function, often causes or worsens long-term kidney damage (called chronic kidney disease, CKD). This research evaluates a number of new blood tests (called biomarkers) in people who have had AKI, aiming to improve the ability to assess risk new or progressive kidney disease. Among a panel of 11 biomarkers tested, a combination of the most promising were identified, comprising Soluble Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor (sTNFR)1, sTNFR2, cystatin C and eGFR. This combination discriminated between those with and without worsening CKD after three years, and was particularly good at identifying those at lowest risk for progressive kidney disease. These findings published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) suggest that biomarkers after AKI may be useful in identifying patients with very low risk of subsequent kidney dysfunction and a lower need for medical follow-up.

Article Title: Biomarkers During Recovery From AKI and Prediction of Long-term Reductions in Estimated GFR

Authors: Michelle Wilson, MSc, Rebecca Packington, BSc, Helen Sewell, MSc, Rebecca Bartle, MSc, Eibhlin McCole, MSc, Mary Jo Kurth, PhD, Ciaran Richardson, PhD, Sue Shaw, PhD, Aleli Akani, MPharm, Rosamonde E. Banks, PhD, and Nicholas M. Selby, DM

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1053/j.ajkd.2021.08.017