SwRI awarded GSA ASTRO contracts to provide technical services to US government clients

SAN ANTONIO — Oct. 6, 2021 — The General Services Administration (GSA) awarded Southwest Research Institute three contracts to provide technical services under ASTRO, a new contract vehicle to fund robotics and unmanned systems programs. GSA is an independent agency of the United States government established in 1949 to help manage and support the basic functioning of federal agencies.



ASTRO is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for technical and engineering services related to manned, unmanned and optionally manned vehicles. These vehicles may include automobiles, ships, submarines, aircraft and spacecraft. These contracts are for a 10-year ordering period with no ceiling on the contract value. The SwRI IDIQ contracts will fund research, development, systems integration and support projects.



“ASTRO provides federal clients a simplified acquisition process to develop and integrate emerging technologies that benefit the government, the military and the public,” said Mike Ladika, a program director in SwRI’s Intelligent Systems Division.



SwRI operates laboratories specializing in development of robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems used in aerospace, automated driving, hazardous inspection and manufacturing.



“We are excited to be able to provide integrated solutions under this new vehicle,” added Cynthia Hokanson, a principal specialist in SwRI’s Operations Department. As SwRI’s corporate ASTRO program manager, Hokanson facilitates ASTRO services with technical staff. “ASTRO provides three very flexible, broadly defined contract vehicle solutions for SwRI’s existing and future customers to fund innovative research and development projects.”



SwRI is a world leader in providing science and engineering services from deep sea to deep space benefitting government and commercial clients. The Institute draws upon multidisciplinary expertise spanning applied physics, applied power, chemistry and chemical engineering, defense and intelligence, fuels and lubricants, intelligent systems, mechanical engineering, automotive engineering and space science and engineering.



For more information, visit https://www.swri.org/content/government .