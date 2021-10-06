GSA publishes five new research articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between August 16 and September 21; all are free to access:
- BPIFB4 circulating levels and its prognostic relevance in COVID-19: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Elena Ciaglia, PhD, Valentina Lopardo, BS, Francesco Montella, PhD, Carmine Sellitto, MD, Valentina Manzo, PhD, Emanuela De Bellis, BS, Teresa Iannaccone, PhD, Gianluigi Franci, MD, Carla Zannella, PhD, Pasquale Pagliano, MD, Paola Di Pietro, PhD, Albino Carrizzo, PhD, Carmine Vecchione, MD, Valeria Conti, PhD, Amelia Filippelli, MD, and Annibale Alessandro Puca, MD
- COVID-19-related worries, disruptions, and depressive symptoms among community-dwelling older adults with disabilities: What makes the difference?: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Shiau-Fang Chao, PhD, and Meng-Hsuan Yu, MSW
- Physical Disability and Older Adults’ Perceived Food and Economic Insecurity During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Shinae L Choi, Deborah Carr, and Eun Ha Namkung
- Changes in older adults’ social contact during the COVID-19 pandemic: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Vicki A Freedman, PhD, Mengyao Hu, PhD, and Judith D Kasper, Ph.D
- A National Study of Racial-Ethnic Disparities in COVID-19 Concerns among Older Americans: Evidence from the Health and Retirement Study: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Zhiyong Lin, PhD, and Hui Liu, PhD
