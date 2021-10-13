"Doomscrolling" through just a few minutes of COVID-related news brings you down, but reading about COVID-related kind acts does not
###
Article Title: Brief exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic: Doom-scrolling has negative emotional consequences, but kindness-scrolling does not
Author Countries: UK, Canada
Funding: The author(s) received no specific funding for this work.
Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0257728
Journal
PLoS ONE
Article Title
Brief exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic: Doom-scrolling has negative emotional consequences, but kindness-scrolling does not
Article Publication Date
13-Oct-2021
COI Statement
The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.