News Release

"Doomscrolling" through just a few minutes of COVID-related news brings you down, but reading about COVID-related kind acts does not

Peer-Reviewed Publication

PLOS

"Doomscrolling" through just a few minutes of COVID-related news brings you down, but reading about COVID-related kind acts does not 

 ###

Article Title: Brief exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic: Doom-scrolling has negative emotional consequences, but kindness-scrolling does not

Author Countries: UK, Canada

Funding: The author(s) received no specific funding for this work. 
 

Article URL:  https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0257728

 

Journal

PLoS ONE

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0257728

Article Title

Brief exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic: Doom-scrolling has negative emotional consequences, but kindness-scrolling does not

Article Publication Date

13-Oct-2021

COI Statement

The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.