"Doomscrolling" through just a few minutes of COVID-related news brings you down, but reading about COVID-related kind acts does not

Article Title: Brief exposure to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic: Doom-scrolling has negative emotional consequences, but kindness-scrolling does not

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0257728



