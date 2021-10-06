The CMCC among the top global producing centers of climate information

They are only 14 all around the world. They are the most advanced centres for the production of seasonal forecasts. They were accurately selected by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) through a severe process of analysis and quality check of their forecasts. Now, among these WMO-designated Global Producing Centres of Long-Range Forecasts (GPCs-LRF) there’s also the CMCC Foundation with its research: the CMCC seasonal forecasts have been included in the last WMO Global Seasonal Climate Update (GSCU).

The WMO Global Seasonal Climate Update (GSCU), issued quarterly, is a bulletin that summarizes the current status and the expected future behaviour of the global seasonal climate focusing on the major general circulation features and large‐scale oceanic anomalies around the globe (e.g., El Niño/Southern Oscillation, North Atlantic Oscillation, Indian Ocean Dipole, etc.) and their potential impacts on the worldwide surface temperature and precipitation patterns. It’s based on the high-quality information provided by WMO-designated research centers in the field of seasonal forecast all around the world. WMO seasonal forecasts aim to provide climate information to support those sectors (e.g. agriculture, water management, health and energy) whose activities are particularly influenced by meteorological and environmental conditions. Improved LRF will help to reduce the socio-economic losses associated with seasonal variability, and protect life and property.

“After many years of research in the field of seasonal forecasts”, explains Silvio Gualdi, CMCC Director of the Climate Simulation and Prediction Division, “the CMCC Foundation has started an activity at the forefront of the operational seasonal forecasting field, producing seasonal forecasts on a monthly basis to provide useful information for different kind of users. First, this operational activity has been developed in the framework of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) activities, and then, starting from 2021, the CMCC seasonal forecasts are also released in the frame of the WMO. This is an important result that strengthens the position of the CMCC among the cutting-edge, top global producing centers of climate information.”

For further information: https://www.wmolc.org/

Download the last WMO bulletin HERE