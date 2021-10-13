During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 70% percent of surveyed healthcare workers in Ghana and Kenya met criteria for stress and burnout, which are associated with low job satisfaction

Article Title: Job satisfaction among healthcare workers in Ghana and Kenya during the COVID-19 pandemic: Role of perceived preparedness, stress, and burnout

Citation: Afulani PA, Nutor JJ, Agbadi P, Gyamerah AO, Musana J, Aborigo RA, et al. (2021) Job satisfaction among healthcare workers in Ghana and Kenya during the COVID-19 pandemic: Role of perceived preparedness, stress, and burnout. PLOS Glob Public Health 1(10): e0000022. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pgph.0000022

Author Countries: US, Hong Kong, Kenya, Ghana

Funding: This study was funded by the University of California, San Francisco COVID-19 Related Rapid Research Pilot Initiative (Grant number #2016796), awarded to PAA and JJN. The funders had no role in the data collection, analysis, or decision to publish.

Competing Interests: The authors declare that they have no competing interests.



Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/globalpublichealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgph.0000022